Special Weather Statement issued for Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Swisher SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN FLOYD...MOTLEY...WESTERN HALL...EAST CENTRAL SWISHER AND BRISCOE COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 AM CDT At 1141 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles north of Silverton to 6 miles west of Caprock Canyon State Park to 6 miles west of Quitaque to 8 miles west of Flomot to Dougherty. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Silverton, Matador, Turkey, Caprock Canyon State Park, Quitaque, Flomot, Valley Schools, South Plains, Dougherty, Mackenzie Reservoir, Brice and Roaring Springs. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of and northwestern Texas.