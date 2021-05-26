Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sandusky, OH

Video Shows A White Girl Slammed To The Ground By A Muscular Black Man – The Police ARRESTED The Girl And Her Boyfriend After The Mass Brawl

By Mark Van der Veen
rightjournalism.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA massive fight broke out at Sandusky, Ohio’s Kalahari resort water park early last week, leading to the arrests of two individuals involved. Witnesses reported that the dispute began after someone cut the line for a ride. A clip of the incident, suggests that at least ten people were involved in the brawl, some of them were park employees attempting to intervene.

www.rightjournalism.com
View All 507 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
City
Sandusky, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Sandusky, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Girl#Police Academy#Hate Crime#Leading Man#Knocked Out#Black Mass#Clip#Police Bail#Black Americans#Emt#Arrests#Video#Fight#Graphic Videos#Kalahari Water Park#Line#Erie County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
Related
Vermilion, OHChronicle-Telegram

Police seek man who fled Vermilion police traffic stop

Lorain and Erie county police are searching for a Vermilion man wanted for allegedly leading police on a chase that started in Lorain County and ended in Erie County. James Earl Thompson, 39, with a last known address on Liberty Avenue, was still on the loose as of 2:15 p.m. Monday and police were "actively tracking his current whereabouts," Vermilion police Chief Christopher Hartung said.
Vermilion, OHtribuneledgernews.com

Vermilion police search for suspect who escaped after car chase

VERMILION, Ohio — The Erie County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect who managed to flee on foot Sunday after a vehicle pursuit. Vermilion police began chasing the vehicle driven by James Earl Thompson, 39, on Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department. It’s unclear how the chase started.