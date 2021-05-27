Brit Maimed, Dismembered Thai Dancer Before Throwing Her Body Into River In Suitcase
A British man accused of murdering and heinously dismembering the corpse of a dancer in Thailand may be extradited from Spain due to ongoing investigations. Shane Looker, 47, had surrendered himself to the British Consulate in Ibiza in 2017, after being traced by Thai authorities to a town hotel on the island destination. Looker is the primary suspect in the gruesome killing of 27-year-old dancer Laxami "Pook" Manochat.www.latintimes.com