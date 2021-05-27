Brit Maimed, Dismembered Thai Dancer Before Throwing Her Body Into River In Suitcase

A fatal car crash on a bridge in Jamaica has renewed longstanding rumors within a nearby community the waters below are inhabited by a bloodthirsty mermaid. The accident, which saw one woman die and nine other people require hospitalization when a pair of vehicles collided head-on, reportedly took place in the town of Bog Walk on Tuesday morning. The crash occurred just days after another incident at the bridge wherein a woman also perished, leading to many in the community to cast the blame for the tragic events on a rather unlikely suspect: a mermaid said to lurk in the Rio Cobre, which runs beneath the bridge.