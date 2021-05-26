Cancel
Gardening

Keeping plants off-balance in one location can give a species greater stability

By Alun Salt
botany.one
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlants adapt to their local conditions. So what prevents plants spread over a wide geographic range from specialising? A study by Keep and colleagues takes a close look at the genome of Lolium perenne. The scientists examined sections of the genome connected to adaptive traits. They found that variability of climate across time, as well as space, kept the gene pool stirred to preserve genetic diversity. The results suggest ways to direct adaptation to local environments further as climates change.

