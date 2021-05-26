Keeping plants off-balance in one location can give a species greater stability

My daughter and I had a funny discussion the other day regarding her beautiful Hydrangea Macrophylla. The Hydrangea was already in full bloom when she bought it mid-April to plant in her large concrete pot that sits on her porch A couple of days ago, she sent me a picture of this beauty and then called to ask me what was wrong with it. She explained that she had been watering it like I told her to and was taking very good care of it but all of a sudden something was wrong. It was dying. I examined the photo a little closer because it looked just as healthy as it did when she planted it. Chuckling, I explained that the flowers were dying off and the plant had nothing wrong with it, that is just the way it is. She was devasted, “They can’t die, it has to have flowers, that’s why I like it” she said.