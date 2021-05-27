Cancel
Violent Crimes

2-Year-Old Overdoses After Consuming Enough Methadone To Kill Adult As Mother Charged With Murder

By Jasmine Salanga
Latin Times
 22 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Kansas mother has been charged with murder after the overdose of her 2-year-old son found dead two years ago after ingesting a high dosage of methadone. Kimberly Compass, 25, was found guilty of first-degree murder after leaving her son to ingest a large amount of methadone, which had been prescribed to the mother to treat her heroin addiction, leading to the toddler's death, Fox News reported.

