2-Year-Old Overdoses After Consuming Enough Methadone To Kill Adult As Mother Charged With Murder
A Kansas mother has been charged with murder after the overdose of her 2-year-old son found dead two years ago after ingesting a high dosage of methadone. Kimberly Compass, 25, was found guilty of first-degree murder after leaving her son to ingest a large amount of methadone, which had been prescribed to the mother to treat her heroin addiction, leading to the toddler's death, Fox News reported.