Five Questions With Kimi Kazee

Nicky Romero returns as his underground alter ego Monocule with the new single “Ways To Heaven,” this time collaborating with rising Italian talent Jamis and British singer/songwriter/pianist Michael G. Moore. Opening with a soulful vocal line, the track quickly picks up a driving, deep bassline that has become synonymous with Monocule‘s signature style. The result is an impressive and cinematic sonic journey through the spectrum of dark progressive house music, an emotive and yet dancefloor-friendly sound, that is a quick follow-up to Monocule‘s recent EP – “Monocule Volume 2.” Jamis has previously released on Armada, Revealed, Smash The House, and Mixmash Records. On the other hand, we have a composer and pianist Michael G. Moore who has a Brit-rock voice and worked earlier with the likes of Adam Lambert, Becky Hill, Dean Lewis, and Ray Quinn.