Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Five Questions With Kimi Kazee

By Authors
canadianbeats.ca
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontreal, QC-based artist, Kimi Kazee has unveiled her inspiring and powerful new single, “Live With It”. “Live With It” is a personal, raw statement about the struggle of feeling alone with your thoughts, and its vast and skillful creation paired with Kimi’s melancholy and poignant lyricism make this single an instant standout for the up and coming pop artist.

canadianbeats.ca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edm Music#Introduce Yourself#Pop Artist#Thoughts#Poignant Lyricism#Canadian Beats#Qc Based Artist#Questions#Canadian Music#Segment#Montreal#Bc#Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesComicBook

Siobhan Williams: Five Questions With the Deadly Class Star Who Just Released Her First Single

Siobhan Williams may have played a genuinely awful character on Syfy's Deadly Class, an adaptation of the Rick Remender/Wes Craig comic of the same title, but her charitable work with animals in Vancouver has landed her on our radar more than once since the series ended. This time, WIlliams has released a new single, titled "Everything," which you can buy now on digital music platforms or stream on Spotify. The song, which was recorded before the pandemic started, is one of a number of songs on an EP that Williams has put together -- which she tells ComicBook will be releasing individually.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Prince Harry interrupts paternity leave to make a 'big' announcement

The Duke of Sussex interrupted his parental leave on Wednesday to share a very special announcement with royal fans. Prince Harry, who welcomed his second child, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, with wife Meghan on Friday, appeared in a video message tweeted by Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023. The clip shot in...
MusicPosted by
Big Country 96.9

Ingrid Andress’ ‘Lady Like’ Is Her Artist Statement [Listen]

There's nothing shy about Ingrid Andress' "Lady Like." The piano-led single from her album of the same name is her artist statement. It's also the song that endeared her to a group of like-minded fans prior to (or shortly after) signing her record deal. Sam Ellis and Derrick Southerland helped Andress with this very millennial concept. It's very much an "accept me for who I am" kind of purging of thoughts shaped by three country poets to create high art. Vocally, "Lady Like" is a stunning showcase even if you're of the mind to think she may be sharing a bit too much.
MusicPaste Magazine

Laura Stevenson Announces Self-Titled Album, Shares Electric Single "State"

Laura Stevenson has had a life-changing year after birthing her first child during the pandemic and dealing with a loved one nearly dying. Today (June 8), she announces her forthcoming album Laura Stevenson, out Aug. 6 via Don Giovanni. The album celebrates life in spite of trauma, embracing what it means to be human and dealing with grief. The album, produced by John Agnello (Kurt Vile, Dinosaur Jr., Hop Along), will also feature a guitar contribution from her longtime collaborator and friend Jeff Rosenstock.
Musicwpr.org

Rostam: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. My great-grandmother always used to say, "Life...
Musiccompletemusicupdate.com

The Rolling Stones and Van Morrison among 76 new artists joining call for ER on streams

A bunch more legendary artists have joined the call for a change to UK copyright law that would result in so called performer equitable remuneration being paid on streams. The Rolling Stones, Van Morrison, Tom Jones and Barry Gibb are among those who have now joined the 156 artists who previously made that call via a letter to UK Prime Minister ‘Boris’ Johnson back in April.
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

CMT Fires Up the Summer With All-New Series “CMT Campfire Sessions” Premiering on Thursday, June 10th at 9p/8c

Eight-episode series kicks off with back-to-back episodes starring. The Marfa Tapes’ Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall,. Upcoming episodes from superstars Brothers Osborne, Keb’ Mo’,. Kelsea Ballerini, Lady A and Trisha Yearwood. NASHVILLE, TN — CMT today announced its all-new weekly summer series “CMT Campfire Sessions” is set to...
Musicgranthshala.com

Juno Awards celebrate 50 years, but Cancon’s own golden anniversary is the important one

On February 22, 1971, the Juno Awards were graced by Pierre Juno, who was given a new nickname in his honor. The Chairman of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) was honored with the Music Man of the Year award, receiving a standing ovation from a packed audience of nearly 600 Canadian music artists and industry types at the ballroom at Toronto’s St. Lawrence Hall.
Musicthehypemagazine.com

Monocule Teams Up With Italian Producer Jamis and Composer/Pianist/Vocalist Michael G. Moore for “Ways To Heaven.” Out Now on Protocol Recordings

Nicky Romero returns as his underground alter ego Monocule with the new single “Ways To Heaven,” this time collaborating with rising Italian talent Jamis and British singer/songwriter/pianist Michael G. Moore. Opening with a soulful vocal line, the track quickly picks up a driving, deep bassline that has become synonymous with Monocule‘s signature style. The result is an impressive and cinematic sonic journey through the spectrum of dark progressive house music, an emotive and yet dancefloor-friendly sound, that is a quick follow-up to Monocule‘s recent EP – “Monocule Volume 2.” Jamis has previously released on Armada, Revealed, Smash The House, and Mixmash Records. On the other hand, we have a composer and pianist Michael G. Moore who has a Brit-rock voice and worked earlier with the likes of Adam Lambert, Becky Hill, Dean Lewis, and Ray Quinn.
Entertainmentfyimusicnews.ca

Looking To The Future With Juno CEO Allan Reid

At the start of the Juno broadcast last night (June 6), Allan Reid, president and CEO of the Canadian Academy of Recordings Arts & Sciences (CARAS), came into the “media Zoom” and addressed a question about holding the biggest celebration of Canadian music two years in a row in Toronto.
Photographypetapixel.com

The Winners of Auckland’s Aotearoa Music Photography Awards

The Auckland Festival of Photography and Auckland UNESCO City of Music Aotearoa Music Photography Award (Whakaahua Puoro Toa) have announced the 2021 winners for its music-themed photography competition. The competition, which was open to all New Zealand-based professional and community photographers, received over 600 music-themed entries. The competition was judged...
Musicklcc.org

Merry Clayton: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Merry Clayton's Tiny Desk concert begins with...
Musiccountry1025.com

Country 102.5’s Summer of New Music

It’s the Summer of New Music on Country 102.5, we’re bringing you the hottest new music first!. Listen every Monday to Jackson Blue in the 2 0’clock hour for our summer song of the day. You’ll hear some of your favorite artists, plus discover new ones!. Driven by your New...
Musicclarkchronicle.com

Why alternative music is the best music, objectively

Starting in the 1960s, alternative music has filled the headphones of people around the world for 60 years now. This genre of music was coined the term “alternative” after breaking the trends of mainstream music. Over time, alternative has evolved into multiple different genres, and it nestles its way into the many music streaming platforms.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

25 New Songs Out Today

WAVVES - "HIDEAWAY" Wavves have shared the third single (and title track) off their upcoming album Hideaway, and it's a catchy, breezy song that finds the middle ground between their love of '90s pop punk and a cleaner, more jangly side. -- YOUR OLD DROOG X MF DOOM - "DROPOUT...
MusicantiMUSIC

Keith Urban And Breland 'Throw It Back' With New Video

Country superstar Keith Urban for recruited by Breland to collaborate with him on the brand new single "Throw It Back" and a new video for the track. Breland had this to say, 'Throw it Back' is the first song Keith and I ever worked on together, and despite it being so sonically left of center, he immediately recognized it as a special song and started adding his iconic flavor to the record.