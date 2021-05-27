Cancel
Mental Health

Returning to the workplace with mental health in mind

benefitnews.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you prepare for employees’ return to the workplace, get guidance and insights from clinicians and human resources leaders to help you better respond to workers’ needs during this transition and position you to emerge from this crisis with a healthier, more resilient workforce. This comprehensive return-to-office guide includes advice...

www.benefitnews.com
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Mental Healthcapenews.net

Community Forum On Mental Health Scheduled

The Cape Cod Foundation will present a virtual community forum, “Mental and Behavioral Health Across Cape Cod,” on Thursday, June 17, from 9:30 to 10:30 AM. It is the third in a series of forums planned for 2021 to share information about the region’s current needs, resources and opportunities for community engagement with a larger audience.
Lifestylethekatynews.com

The Physical and Mental Health Benefits of Traveling

If you talk to anyone around, they will tell you about the importance of traveling for them. Today, millions of people across the globe travel because it helps them to declutter their minds. In simple words, you get a chance to walk away from the hectic job routine and detach yourself from the rest of the world. Even if you’re an aspiring driver who is looking for the dot sap program on the web and […]
Sullivan, INWTHI

Taking a stance to prioritize mental health

SULLIVAN, IND. (WTHI) -- Local residents want to remind you that mental health should be prioritized at all times of the year. We are just coming out of Mental Health Awareness Month. But one local family is doing what it can do to keep it in the spotlight, after dealing with a family tragedy.
Mental HealthPosted by
Fox News

Mental Health Is Real, But So Is Exploitation

This week, Rachel and Sean discuss the rights and wrongs of celebrities coming forward to disclose their struggles with mental health. They give their two cents on the new series The Me You Can’t See with Prince Harry & Oprah and they explain how there is a difference between raising awareness for mental health and profiting from a very serious issue.
Cincinnati, OHcincinnatimagazine.com

The Importance of Addressing Mental Health

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 1 in 5 U.S. children have a mental, emotional, or behavioral disorder and only about 20 percent get the help they need. The pandemic added a new layer of issues caused by isolation and anxiety around health. Beechwood Independent Schools Superintendent Mike Stacy says the pandemic has highlighted both kids’ and adults’ social and emotional needs.
Lucas County, OHToledo Blade

Close mental health service gap

Several thousand Lucas County residents in need of mental health services face an end to those services on June 30. That is an unacceptable outcome to a contract dispute between the Mental Health & Recovery Services Board of Lucas County and Rescue Crisis, the organization which provides services to folks needing care.
Accidentsukedchat.com

Mental Health Is ‘Everyone’s Business’

We all have mental health. Talk around mental health should be a high priority in schools and we have to start with ourselves, realising that mental health is a continuum; it is not static. Positive mental health is a gift, one that should not be taken for granted, and wellbeing is something that needs to be worked at, just like physical health.
Mental HealthPosted by
WITF

Mental Health after the Pandemic

During the COVID-19 pandemic we experienced feelings of prolonged worry, stress and isolation. On the next Transforming Health, we’ll take a closer look at the impact of the pandemic on our mental health. Tune in for WITF’s original production Transforming Health Thursday, June 17 at 8pm for the newest episode....
Mental Healthumn.edu

A new way to promote mental health

The year before Carmen Aguirre started medical school at the U of M, a mentor advised her to find a hobby unrelated to medicine. A lover of music and art, she decided to side hustle as a video jockey—like a disc jockey, only chopping live video instead of music. Later,...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Mental Health Month Starts Today!

May is mental health month. I believe every month should be mental health month. It seems like people talk about mental health a lot, but not enough to make things change drastically. We still live in a society where there is too much suicide, too much depression, anxiety and stress, too much drug addiction, alcohol and food addiction, too much prescribed medication addiction….It’s too much for far too long!
Mental Healthriverbender.com

Dare To Improve Your Mental Health

Sometimes the things that we know will benefit us most are the hardest things to make ourselves do. Taking an important first step can be extremely difficult and even terrifying, depending on what it is. But deep down, we know that it will lead us down a beautiful path of hope and healing.
Mental Healthfiz-x.com

Four Films That Tackle Mental Health

It can be comforting to watch films that accurately depict individuals with mental health issues. Some movies stigmatize characters that have a mental illness, while others do a better job of portraying how people cope with these problems. It’s helpful for people who struggle with mental health challenges to watch individuals with similar issues work through them on screen. Here are four films that tackle mental health in a way that makes you feel less alone.
Mental HealthWCVB

5 on Mental Health: Tuesday on WCVB

Tuesday WCVB Presents "5 on: Mental Health" and Well Being. With coverage in every newscast, all day long, WCVB aims to bring awareness to mental health struggles and treatment. A look at the issues faced by many every day, and the major advancements made in the treatment of mental health. Tuesday on WCVB Channel 5.
Mental Healththedallasnews.net

Your Mental Health Matters with Vuuzle.TV!

Mental illnesses affect 19% of the adult population, 46% of teenagers and 13% of children each year. People struggling with their mental health may be in your family, live next door, teach your children, work in the next cubicle or sit in the same church pew. What Exactly is a...
Pawnee County, KSGreat Bend Tribune

Licensed Mental Health Therapist

Licensed Mental Health Therapist Position Available: Whether you are just entering the field or an experienced professional, if you are dedicated to reducing stigma, promoting mental health and working in a culture that values diversity, equity and inclusion, this is your opportunity! The Center for Counseling & Consultation, a Community Mental Health Center serving Barton, Rice, Stafford and Pawnee County's, is seeking a Full-Time, Kansas Licensed Mental Health Therapist. Competitive starting wage with opportunity for monthly bonus pay. No overnight or weekend on-call. Flexible schedule. Great Benefits, including clinical supervision for licensing at no cost to qualified applicants, professional development hours and stipend provided. Required: Master's Degree in Clinical Psychology, Social Work, Professional Counseling, or Marriage and Family Therapy, Licensed in the state of KS, Background free of abuse/neglect, valid KS driver's license with favorable driving record and drug testing required. Visit www.thecentergb.org, [ABOUT US, Employment] to apply online or call 620-792-2544 and ask for Gail for more information.
Texas StateHarvard Medical School

Mental Health Gets a Boost in Texas

The $10 million Lone Star Prize was awarded to Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute for its competition entry, the “Lone Star Depression Challenge.” In collaboration with the Department of Global Health and Social Medicine in the Blavatnik Institute at Harvard Medical School, the Center for Depression Research and Clinical Care at UT Southwestern Medical Center, and The Path Forward for Mental Health and Substance Use, the Meadows Institute aims to increase the rate of recovery from depression in Texas from less than 10 percent today to more than 50 percent through early detection and treatment in primary care.