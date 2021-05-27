Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Wednesday's top prospect performers

MLB
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's a look at Wednesday's top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Orioles: Gunnar Henderson, SS (MLB No. 97), Low-A Delmarva. Henderson continued his hot streak with another multihit effort, his third over his past four games. The 2019 second-round pick finished 3-for-5 with a double and a homer and also drove in five runs for the third time this season. Henderson did all of his damage late in the game, starting with a two-run single in the sixth, which he then followed up with a three-run homer in the seventh. Henderson is hitting .338 with six homers and 20 RBIs through 17 games. Orioles prospects stats »

www.mlb.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Volpe
Person
Homer
Person
Logan Allen
Person
Jake Eder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit Singles#The Game Awards#Hits#Minor League#Ss#Multihit#Era#Lhp#Wedn#Tampa Volpe#Double A Pensacola#Tri City#Yankees Prospects#Rangers Prospects Stats#Orioles Prospects Stats#Dodgers Prospects Stats#Phillies Prospects Stats#Marlins Prospects Stats#Indians Prospects Stats#Twins Prospects Stats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Mets Week in Review: Injuries Mar Up-and-Down Week

After a mid-week sweep against the Orioles made it seven wins in a row for the New York Mets, I wrote that the weekend series in Tampa against the Rays would provide a pretty good barometer for where the team stands at this point in the season. What resulted was...
MLBCamden Chat

Sunday Bird Droppings: The Orioles are aiming to avoid another sweep

Remember when John Means threw a no-hitter? That was fun! After that game, the Orioles were 15-16 with a chance to get back to .500 in their next game. They’ve gone 1-7 since that no-hitter, including a four-game losing streak at the hands of the New York teams, the Mets and Yankees. The latest setback came last night, as Jorge López turned in a clunker on the way to an 8-2 loss. Check out Stacey’s recap for some not-so-lovely totals.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Anthony Santander: On track to return soon

Santander (ankle) has completed his rehab assignment with Triple-A Bowie and is expected to be activated during the Orioles' weekend series against the Nationals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Santander struggled to a .196/.230/.321 slash line prior to spraining his left ankle, though that came in a small sample of...
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Chased early Saturday

Lopez (1-4) took the loss Saturday, coughing up five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks over two innings as the Orioles were downed 8-2 by the Yankees. He struck out four. Four of the first five Yankee hitters reached base in the first inning before Lopez served...
MLBFrankfort Times

Orioles rally from deficit, beat Yankees 10-6 to avoid sweep

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maikel Franco homered and drove in three runs, rookie Bruce Zimmermann came out of the bullpen to hold down the Yankees and Baltimore Orioles avoided a three-game sweep by rallying to beat New York 10-6 Sunday. “It was a great comeback from our guys,” Orioles manager Brandon...
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: On base four times Sunday

Mancini went 1-for-2 with a double, three walks, one RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-6 win over the Yankees. The 29-year-old delivered a go-ahead RBI double in the fourth inning. He's been solid in May, reaching base safely in 12 of 14 games. He's gone 16-for-55 (.291) with two home runs, 15 RBI and seven runs scored in that span. Mancini is slashing .257/.321/.454 with seven homers, 32 RBI, 19 runs scored and nine doubles as the everyday No. 3 hitter.
MLBnumberfire.com

Orioles' Maikel Franco taking over at third base for Rio Ruiz Sunday

The Baltimore Orioles listed Maikel Franco as their starter at third base for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Franco will take over at third base and bat sixth while Rio Ruiz takes the game off. Franco has a $2,600 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 9.2...
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Hitting streak at 10 games

Mullins went 1-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-6 win over the Yankees. The outfielder got aboard with a double and scored in the fourth inning. In the eighth, Mullins reached on a fielder's choice, stole second base and scored on a two-RBI single by Ryan Mountcastle. The 26-year-old Mullins is on a 10-game hitting streak, going 11-for-39 (.282) in that span. He's slashing .312/.374/.516 with six home runs, 12 RBI and 22 runs scored across 174 plate appearances overall. He's also gone 5-for-8 in stolen base attempts this season.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Hitters to Start and Avoid in Week 7 (5/17-5/23)

If you’re unfamiliar with this article series, each week I take a look at some hitting matchups you should take advantage of and some hitting matchups you should avoid, based on who the hitters will likely be facing on the mound. So here’s who you should start and avoid in...
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Adam Plutko: Starting Sunday against Yankees

Plutko will start for the Orioles against the Yankees on Sunday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. This will be Plutko's 16th appearance and first start for Baltimore after he was traded from Cleveland shortly before Opening Day. His home-run rate this season is well below his career mark (1.89 HR/9), and his 17.1 percent strikeout rate leaves a lot to be desired. Further, he's hasn't gone more than three innings in an appearance this season, so it's difficult to see him qualifying for the win.
MLBPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Why Orioles farmhand Pat Dorrian, one of the minors’ hottest hitters, left pro ball to pursue his big league dream

One of the hottest hitters in all of minor league baseball is an Orioles farmhand who, years ago, decided the only way to achieve his big league dream was to leave professional baseball just weeks after he was drafted. Infielder Pat Dorrian — who has swung the hottest bat on the prospect-laden Double-A Bowie roster and slugged as well as anyone in the minors this season — was a 12th-round pick ...
MLBmynewsla.com

Dodgers Sign Former Angels Slugger Albert Pujols to One-Year Deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed former Angels slugger and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday. Pujols was designated for assignment by the Angels on May 6, ending a decade-long run in Anaheim that saw him solidify his credentials as one of the game’s most feared power hitters, though his numbers generally declined from his peak with the St. Louis Cardinals and the Angels lacked postseason success during his time there.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Alex Vesia: Sent to Tripla-A

Vesia was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Vesia made three relief appearances during his stint in the majors and allowed five runs (three earned) on a hit and five walks while striking out seven in four innings. His removal from the major-league roster was part of a transaction to make room for Albert Pujols and Yoshi Tsutsugo.
MLBlindyssports.com

Aaron Judge, Yankees try to complete sweep of Orioles

Aaron Judge powered the visiting Yankees to victories in the first two games of their series with the Orioles. He’ll try to keep rolling Sunday as New York looks to finish a sweep of the weekend set. Judge hit a two-run homer in Saturday’s 8-2 victory over the Orioles and...
Venango County, PADerrick

Orioles win 8-7 thriller with Ikes

Rocky Grove weathered a last-ditch comeback by Eisenhower and escaped with an 8-7 victory in a Region 3 baseball showdown on Saturday. Coach Geoff Sanner's Orioles jumped out to a 3-1 edge after one inning of play before Eisenhower tied it with two runs in the third. Rocky Grove regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth with a lone run, but the Knights went up 5-4 with two in the top of the fifth. The Orioles fired right back with three in the bottom half and another run in the sixth to make it 8-5. Eisenhower plated two in their final at-bat but couldn't make the comeback.