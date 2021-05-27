Wednesday's top prospect performers

Here's a look at Wednesday's top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Orioles: Gunnar Henderson, SS (MLB No. 97), Low-A Delmarva. Henderson continued his hot streak with another multihit effort, his third over his past four games. The 2019 second-round pick finished 3-for-5 with a double and a homer and also drove in five runs for the third time this season. Henderson did all of his damage late in the game, starting with a two-run single in the sixth, which he then followed up with a three-run homer in the seventh. Henderson is hitting .338 with six homers and 20 RBIs through 17 games. Orioles prospects stats »