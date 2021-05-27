Cancel
Brentwood, TN

Chayce Bishop following in dad’s footsteps at Ball State

By Michael Gallagher
Nashville Post
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe may have taken a small detour, but former Independence wide receiver and defensive back Chayce Bishop is following in his father’s footsteps after all. Bishop, the son of former Tennessee Titans great Blaine Bishop, announced his commitment to his father’s alma mater Ball State on Wednesday. Former Brentwood receiver Walker Merrill and ex-Brentwood Academy kicker Toby Wilson are the only remaining Williamson County alums left on UT’s roster.

