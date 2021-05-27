Barber to speak at Beaver graduation

Beaver Local Schools will hold their annual commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. today. Mike Barber, a 1990 Beaver Local graduate, will be the guest speaker at this year’s commencement ceremony. Barber is the president and co-owner of Hill International, a heavy-duty truck dealership headquartered in the Beaver Local School District. He is also the owner of several other area businesses. He received his degree in business administration from Geneva College in 1994 and graduated from the National Automobile Dealers Association’s Dealer Acadamy in 1997. Barber is very active in the Greenford Christian Church and supports many community endeavors that benefit young people in our area. He and his wife Tracy, reside in the Beaver Local School District with their three children, Natalie, Nathan, and Nicole.