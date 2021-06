Ja Morant is the Memphis Grizzlies’ motor. Now the team has found its X-factor enhancing the play of its point guard and the team as a whole: Dillon Brooks. Brooks has been a vital part of the equation for the Grizzlies over the last two years, but he has hit his stride over the last two weeks. The four-year guard has been a force offensively. Over the Grizzlies’ last five games (regular season, play-in tournament, and first-round series matchup), Brooks has logged 22, 30, 18, 31, and two 23-point games.