Committee members from Bee City USA (Salem) invite the community to join them at 2 p.m. Sunday at pavilion 8 in Waterworth Memorial Park. Learn what it means to be recognized as a Bee City USA community and what the committee has planned for 2021. There will be a discussion on the importance of pollinators to our local community and the surrounding area, identify many of these pollinators, and talk about how community members can help. Pavilion 8 sits right next to the parking lot as you enter the park from Superior Ave. Call Shane Franks at 330-271-8913 for information.