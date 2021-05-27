Fitness Fun with Derrion: Yoga at Tidal Creek Brewhouse

In Myrtle Beach last weekend, Carolina Dance Academy competed against dozens of dance studios from around the state and area for prestigious top honors at Showstopper, the largest Dance Competition in the Country. Their entries placed as follows: “Sitting on the Dock of the Bay” received 8th place overall in Teen Performance Large, Kinslee Duke received 7th place overall in Mini Performance Solo, Ashley Rae Hodge received 9th place overall in Teen Performance Solo, “Wizard of Oz” received 2nd place overall in Mini Performance Large, “Glory” received 10th place overall in Senior Performance Small, “Cupcake Social Club” received 5th place overall in Mini Performance Large, “Le Jazz Hot” received 7th place overall in Junior Performance Large, Abby Owens received 7th place overall in Senior Performance Solo, Haley Cruse received 7th place overall in Senior Performance Solo, Hailey Lynch received 7th place overall in Senior Performance Solo, Audrey Bennett received 8th place overall in Senior Performance Solo, Maddie Clark received 7th place overall in Teen Performance Solo, “Feel it Still” received 1st place overall in Senior Performance Duet/Trio, “Heros” received 4th place overall in Teen Performance Super, “Bang Bang” received 7th place overall in Teen Performance Large, “Never Let Me Go” received 6th place overall in Senior Performance Large, and Carolina Dance Academy received 17 platinum awards; 16 gold awards; This qualifies them to go to the Showstopper National Finals in either Sandusky, Mashantucket, Myrtle Beach, Kissimmee, Anaheim, or Galveston this summer.