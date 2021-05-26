Gregory "Hack" Hacker

Janesville, WI - Gregory "Hack" P. Hacker, age 73, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at home surrounded by his loved ones after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Gregory Peter Hacker, known by many as "Hack", was born to the late Charles and Elizabeth Hacker on February 17, 1948, in Chicago, Illinois, the third of seven children. His mom, Elizabeth immigrated to the United States from Germany in 1928. Hack was very proud of his German heritage. He enjoyed reminiscing and regaling in tales about his childhood home on Bell Avenue. At age 10, his family moved to Oak Lawn, Illinois, where Hack attended St. Linus Catholic School through eighth grade. He graduated from Chicago Brother Rice High School in June of 1966, where he played varsity football all four years. Hack received multiple offers to play football in college including Northern Illinois and Dartmouth, but ultimately decided to play at Wisconsin State University-Whitewater, given the opportunity to play guard at the varsity level as a freshman. He took up weightlifting at that time as well. During his college years, he was a member of the Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity where he participated in many a fun time and adventure. Hack graduated from Whitewater in 1970 with a major in English and a minor in Art. Following college, he joined the Delavan Red Devils semi-pro football team and worked briefly in construction. He was hired by the Janesville Police Department in 1970 after learning of an opening from a fellow Red Devils player. Shortly thereafter, he married Mary Quinlan in 1972 with whom he had two daughters, Tara and Jessica. They would go on to divorce in 1980. Hack later went on to meet the love of his life and companion of the past twenty-five years, Debra "Ouise" Reid.