Milton, WI

Jon Edward Koniecki

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilton, WI - Jon Edward Koniecki, age 72 of Milton, WI, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2021. Jon was born on August 20, 1948, in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Edward and Shirley Koniecki. He grew up with his parents and sister in Franklin, WI, and he went to Franklin High School. He was an excellent student who enjoyed Math and Science, and both subjects came naturally to him. He would participate in various research projects and experiments. After he graduated high school, he attended Marquette University. Jon's advanced skills allowed him the opportunity to work as a design engineer while he was still in college, and he earned his Master's in Electrical Engineering. Jon began his career as a Senior Design Engineer. His job was a blessing from God.

