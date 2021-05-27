Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salem, OH

New to Civil Service

Morning Journal
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Salem Civil Service Commission member Scott Yakubek recites his oath of office, accompanied by his wife Katie, while it’s administered by Salem Mayor John Berlin during a brief ceremony Thursday. Salem Civil Service Commission Chairman Gary Dean also attended. Yakubek has been appointed by the mayor to fill the unexpired term of former Vice Chairman Mike Eckstein, who retired recently after 26 years on the board. The six-year term expires Dec. 31, 2024. A 1997 graduate of Salem High School, Yakubek works as vice president of digitalization for PMC Systems in North Jackson. He earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Allegheny College in Meadville, Pa. and a Master of Business Administration degree from Youngstown State University. He and Katie are raising three boys in Salem, Nathan, Samuel and Zachary. The post is a paid position.

www.morningjournalnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Jackson, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Salem, OH
Government
City
Salem, OH
City
Berlin, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Salem#School Administration#Board Chairman#Vice Mayor#Vice Chairman#Salem High School#Pmc Systems#Allegheny College#Master#Digitalization#Nathan#Meadville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Columbiana County, OHReview

Businesses looking for workers again

LISBON – Go to nearly any business in the county and you are likely to see a “Help Wanted” sign right now. Not only are businesses, schools and community organizations looking for help, but many are offering higher than usual wages to get employees to reengage. During Wednesday’s Columbiana County...
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Ohio's unemployment fraud, overpayments tops $2.1 billion

Ohio paid out roughly $2.1 billion in unemployment benefits to fraudsters or people who didn't qualify for the money, state unemployment officials said Monday. In February, Ohio officials estimated $332 million had been paid out in 2020 in fraudulent checks. Since the pandemic began in March 2020 through March 2021,...
Salem, OHSalem News Online

Survey: Salem Fire Department ranks with the best

SALEM — The Salem Fire Department maintained its Class 3 status for fire protection this year, meaning city residents should continue to see a better rate on their property insurance. “People should be proud. Only 5 percent of departments around the country have a rating better than us,” SFD Chief...
Salem, OHSalem News Online

WB honors top seniors during Recognition Banquet

BELOIT – West Branch High School held its 31st annual Senior Academic Recognition Banquet May 12 at Boneshakers at Timberlanes Complex in Salem. This year’s banquet honored 17 students who are in the top ten percent of the Class of 2021 along with their parents and a teacher chosen by each honored senior.
Mahoning County, OHSalem News Online

On the Calendar

Park Recreation and Cemetery Board, 7 p.m., Zoom link at www.columbianaohio.gov. Underground Railroad quilts program, 6:30 p.m., via Zoom; register with any PLUS library. Middleton Township Trustees, 7 p.m., township garage. Salem. Library board, 4:30 p.m., Zoom link at brads@salem.lib.oh.us. Drive thru Banquet, 5 p.m. until gone (no later than...
Ohio StateWFMJ.com

Ohio voter rights group calls House Bill 294 'problematic'

Voting rights advocates and organizations gathered Monday virtually to share concerns about the Ohio GOP backed proposal that would make changes to the state's voting laws. They call a provision in House Bill 294 that would limit the number of days for absentee ballots to be requested by mail "problematic".
Columbiana County, OHMorning Journal

Commissioner highlights demand for workers

LISBON — Go to nearly any business in the county and you are likely to see a “Help Wanted” sign right now. Not only are businesses, schools and community organizations looking for help, but many are offering higher than usual wages to get employees to reengage. During Wednesday’s Columbiana County...
Salem, OHMorning Journal

Rowen Brinker

Rowen Brinker, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dale Brinker, received his State FFA Degree through the virtual state convention. His project to receive his degree is working at Cold Run Jerseys in Salem. The State Degree FFA is the highest degree that the state can give to a member. Members must earn or invest $3,000, complete 25 hours of community service, do eight FFA activities above the chapter level and have above average grade point in high school. United FFA is also proud to announce that three of its members achieved their American Degree. Shelby Kornbau, Bryan Himes, and Gabe Snyder. They will be receiving their American degrees this fall at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis Indiana. The American Degree is the highest degree to be achieved at the national level and requires that a member has graduated, has their State FFA degree and that they have performed fifty hours of community service.
Salem, OHReview

Alpha Iota DKG honors longtime members, hosts Founders’ Day program

The May meeting of the Alpha Iota Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Teacher’s Honorary was held at The Salem Golf Club. Sandy Forbes offered an inspirational reading and the devotions. President Pam Todd conducted the business meeting with Linda Lipp and Sharon Walker providing the minutes and treasurer’s reports, respectively.
Salem, OHMorning Journal

Funding may be available for Salem water plant

SALEM — A representative of Alfred Benesch Engineering said he’s optimistic about the city’s chances to secure some type of funding to upgrade the water treatment plant on Gamble Road. “There’s money out there,” Jim Rhoades said. Salem Utilities Commission members met in special session Thursday to further review project...
Columbiana, OHVindy.com

Fewest weekly cases posted in 8 months

With those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer required in Ohio to wear face masks and virtually all health orders related to the pandemic being lifted June 2, this past week had the fewest reported cases in the state in nearly eight months. There were 7,461 cases reported last week,...
Columbiana County, OHSalem News Online

Salem Twp. accepts donation for stone to mark Hart Cemetery

FRANKLIN SQUARE — Salem Township trustees agreed T. uesday to accept an anonymous donation for a stone to mark Hart Cemetery on state Route 45. According to Fiscal Officer Dale Davis, Trustee Bill Heston announced the donation for a stone similar to what’s at the Burger Cemetery on Lisbon-Canfield Road which will include the name of the cemetery and the date the cemetery was established.
Salem, OHSalem News Online

Restoration complete

SALEM — The once familiar giant Frostop root beer mug boasts a new spin and shine, just waiting to take Salem folks on a nostalgic trip during the Salem Super Cruise. “I can see the memories flashing by,” Bill Greenamyer said to Edith Miller during a recent picture-taking gathering with the newly-restored mug.
Columbiana County, OHMorning Journal

Salem Township accepts donation

FRANKLIN SQUARE — Salem Township Trustees agreed Tuesday to accept an anonymous donation for a stone to mark Hart Cemetery on state Route 45. According to Fiscal Officer Dale Davis, Trustee Bill Heston announced the donation for a stone similar to what’s at the Burger Cemetery on Lisbon-Canfield Road which will include the name of the cemetery and the date the cemetery was established.
Stark County, OHAlliance Review

Area news in brief for May 14

VETERANS MEETING – Stark County Veterans Service Commission plans its regular meeting at 1 p.m. May 19 at the Veterans Service Commission office, 2955 Wise Ave. NW in Plain Township. STARK VACCINES – Stark County Health Department has announced walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics for Monday and Tuesday at the Whipple-Dale...
Columbiana County, OHMorning Journal

Schlapp to speak at Lincoln Day Dinner

LISBON– The Columbiana County Republican Party annual Lincoln Day Dinner will feature the chairman of the nation’s largest grassroots conservative organization. Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union (ACU), will serve as keynote speaker at the event. It is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 26 at the Salem Saxon Club, 1980 Newgarden Road (state Route 9), just south of Salem. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Trumbull County, OHmetromonthly.net

ODOT announces road projects for Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana

ODOT (The Ohio Department of Transportation) is announcing the following road projects for Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties. The schedule includes projects from mid-May through the beginning of fall. Mahoning County. The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Mahoning County beginning next week. All scheduled work is...
Lisbon, OHSalem News Online

Municipal Court

LISBON — In County Municipal Court, Richard R. Vecchio, 58, state Route 164, Lisbon, was bound over to the grand jury on charges of assault of a police officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct for allegedly kicking Deputy Kevin Shulas while being placed into leg restraints on May 1 when he was yelling and causing a disturbance in Rogers.
East Liverpool, OHReview

In the courts:

County Treasurer vs. Ponnie Sue and Joseph Kemp, et al., foreclosure sought for alleged delinquent taxes for property on Orange Street, Beloit. County Treasurer vs. George A. Rowley, et al., foreclosure sought for alleged delinquent taxes for property on West Ninth Street, East Liverpool. County Treasurer vs. Joseph Dantona, foreclosure...