New to Civil Service
New Salem Civil Service Commission member Scott Yakubek recites his oath of office, accompanied by his wife Katie, while it’s administered by Salem Mayor John Berlin during a brief ceremony Thursday. Salem Civil Service Commission Chairman Gary Dean also attended. Yakubek has been appointed by the mayor to fill the unexpired term of former Vice Chairman Mike Eckstein, who retired recently after 26 years on the board. The six-year term expires Dec. 31, 2024. A 1997 graduate of Salem High School, Yakubek works as vice president of digitalization for PMC Systems in North Jackson. He earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Allegheny College in Meadville, Pa. and a Master of Business Administration degree from Youngstown State University. He and Katie are raising three boys in Salem, Nathan, Samuel and Zachary. The post is a paid position.www.morningjournalnews.com