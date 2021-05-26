Gregory W. Arnold

July 28, 1959 - May 17, 2021. Kenosha/Milton, WI - Greg W. Arnold, age 61, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa; the son of Janet Rote and Wayland Arnold. Greg grew up in Milton and graduated from Milton High School in 1978. He enjoyed competing on the high school tennis team and loved riding his bike along the trails in Janesville. Greg was an avid sports fan throughout his life and always loved the teams that were winning! Over the past several years, Greg always enjoyed watching his top 10 winning NFL teams. You could ask Greg any football player question and he could tell you the number they wore, position they played, what team they played on and he was always had the right answer.