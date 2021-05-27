Cancel
Salem, OH

Fireworks will fly in Salem

Morning Journal
 14 days ago

SALEM — The fireworks will fly in Salem this year, with the annual Fourth of July holiday display scheduled after dark for July 3 at Waterworth Memorial Park. The family fun begins early, though, from 5 to 9 p.m., when Salem Parks & Recreation hosts its annual Fourth of July celebration, full of activities to enjoy before the fireworks begin.

