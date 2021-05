American Democracy Project and Up to Us are partnering to create the Economic Literacy Project, because they recognize the critical need for an understanding of the national debt among American undergraduate students. They seek 20 AASCU institutions to join a one-year pilot initiative to improve economic literacy among U.S. undergraduate students by creating curricular and co-curricular programming. Each campus will be asked to designate two participants: one faculty member and one student affairs staff member. Any AASCU ADP member institution may apply to participate. Submissions must be received by July 9, and the cohort will begin meeting in September 2021.