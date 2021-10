The election for the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom was a tense moment for Californians. Republican Larry Elder had an overwhelming lead in the race for the empty spot if the governor had been recalled. However, much to the relief of many California Democrats, the polls closed with a resounding “no” from many counties throughout the state. While it seems as though the state can dust its hands of this ordeal, there is actually quite a bit that can be learned from the recall and how it was carried out. From the hefty price tag to the people who were vying for Newsom’s place, the recall’s failure is now a chance to analyze how politics are carried out.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO