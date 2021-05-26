Hankook Tire to supply UHP tires for Audi Sport Driving Experience

Hankook Tire UK will be presenting its new portfolio of commercial vehicle tires at the Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham from August 31 to September. Taking place at the National Exhibition Center (NEC), the company’s stand will be located in Hall 5, number 5B50. At the show, Hankook will be presenting new products, which will have their world premiere at the CV Show. The stand will also display a comprehensive range of existing Hankook truck and bus tires, including the steer (SmartWork AM11), drive (SmartWork DM11) and trailer (SmartWork TM11) tires from the recently expanded SmartWork series, for regional on/off road. The new all-season Vantra ST AS2 (RA30) multi-performance van tire for reliable driving in all weather conditions will also be exhibited, along with tires from the new Laufenn line-up.