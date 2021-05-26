Cancel
Hankook Tire to supply UHP tires for Audi Sport Driving Experience

By Traction News Staff
tractionnews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHankook Tire announced it will supply its ultra-high performance (UHP) racing tires to support Audi’s Sport Driving Experience, the company’s large scale driving experience event for customers set to be held from May 28 to June 6 at Inje Speedium in Gangwon Province, South Korea. The company has been supplying...

www.tractionnews.com
