GOP Supervisors Pick New Scott Co. Auditor, Democrats Push For Special Election

Scott County has a new auditor, but local Democrats are pushing for a quick special election to give the voters a say in the matter. Yesterday morning, the Scott County Board of Supervisors met to announce and vote on a replacement for longtime Democratic County Auditor Roxanna Moritz, who resigned last month. The board’s three Republicans voted in Kerri Tompkins to be the new elections chief in Iowa’s third-largest county, while the two Democratic supervisors did not support her.