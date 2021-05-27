Cancel
New Waterford, OH

Crestview awards waterline contract

Morning Journal
 14 days ago

NEW WATERFORD –Crestview’s Board of Education took another step toward the construction of the new school building on Wednesday morning. During a brief special meeting held by Zoom and livestreamed on YouTube, the board awarded the contract to construct the new waterline to the new school to Yarian Brothers Construction, Inc. for $143,318. This will connect the new building, designed for students in preschool through 12th grade, to the waterline which recently was constructed up the hill from New Waterford.

