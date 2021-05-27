Memorial Day traditions: Placing of the flags

LISBON — As the school year winds down, the Lisbon Exempted Village School District is looking to make the last moments before summer break fun and memorable for its students after over a year of canceled events and ruined plans. The district has been hard at work this month planning events from popsicles and park trips for McKinley Elementary students and once-in-a-lifetime milestones for high school seniors. David Anderson High School principal Keith Edenfield gave the board of education an outline of the last week of school for high school seniors during their Thursday meeting. Compared to last year, the last four days of school for seniors seems somewhat normal. Seniors will be able to partake in Baccalaureate at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the First United Methodist Church in Lisbon followed later in the week by senior breakfast at Dutch Haus after commencement practice on Thursday and Senior Day on Friday. Everything will wrap up at graduation at 3 p.m. May 30 at the War Memorial Stadium.