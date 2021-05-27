Cancel
Lisbon, OH

Memorial Day traditions: Placing of the flags

Morning Journal
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISBON — The village of Lisbon kicked off their Memorial Day traditions with their annual placing of flags on veterans’ graves at the cemetery. On Monday evening, a slew of volunteers from the American Legion Post 275, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the sheriff’s office, fire department, boy scouts, village administration and community members showed up to pay their respects to local fallen heroes. The organizer of the event, American Legion Post 275 commander Jeff Dorrance, said it was a great turn out and it was a reflection of the passion the community has for the county and its veterans.

