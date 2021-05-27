100 best brunch restaurants list includes 2 from Arizona
OpenTable, the world’s leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings Inc., has released its annual list of the 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America for 2021. As restaurant restrictions ease in the U.S, a recent OpenTable survey* shows 33% of Americans haven’t had an extended family gathering in more than a year, and OpenTable data shows Mother’s Day reservations are up 64% compared to 2019 (pre-pandemic levels) – a clear sign families are eager to reunite and celebrate with their loved ones this Mother’s Day.azbigmedia.com