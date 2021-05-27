newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

100 best brunch restaurants list includes 2 from Arizona

By Experience AZ
azbigmedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpenTable, the world’s leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings Inc., has released its annual list of the 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America for 2021. As restaurant restrictions ease in the U.S, a recent OpenTable survey* shows 33% of Americans haven’t had an extended family gathering in more than a year, and OpenTable data shows Mother’s Day reservations are up 64% compared to 2019 (pre-pandemic levels) – a clear sign families are eager to reunite and celebrate with their loved ones this Mother’s Day.

azbigmedia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Food & Drinks
Local
Arizona Restaurants
Phoenix, AZ
Restaurants
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Brunch#Sunset Cafe#Booking Holdings Inc#Americans#Mother S Day#Foreign Cinema#Anis Cafe And Bistro#Ga 4#Atchafalaya Restaurant#La 5#Ma 6#Baldamar#Beachcomber Cafe#Ga 10#Nv 11#Black Bass Hotel#Blue Bell#Fl 17#Bristol Seafood Grill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Arizona StateABC 15 News

Premium Wholesale Cabinets of Arizona adds jaw-dropping features to gourmet kitchen in Paradise Valley

Premium Wholesale Cabinets of Arizona is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. Locally owned and operated, Premium Wholesale Cabinets of Arizona was established in 2011. We are based in Phoenix and provide cabinetry and design services for kitchens, bathrooms, in-home office designs. We know that premium cabinets make a world of difference to the appearance of your home or business. We are committed to the absolute highest standards of professionalism. This means that we maintain the accreditation, insurance, and licensing that provides you the protection and peace of mind you deserve.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
KTAR News

Frontier adds nonstop flight between Phoenix, Hollywood/Burbank

PHOENIX – Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines has added a route between Phoenix Sky Harbor International and Hollywood Burbank Airport. Nonstop service to and from the Los Angeles-area facility begins July 15, the airline said Thursday. A sale to launch the flight ends Monday at 8:59 p.m. Arizona time for travel...
Arizona StateTruth About Cars

ElectraMeccanica to Build EVs in the Arizona Desert

ElectraMeccanica is the latest vehicle manufacturer to set up shop in Arizona, breaking ground on a 235,000 square foot facility. The assembly and manufacturing plant includes a research center and lab, on 18 acres near the airport in Mesa. ElectraMeccanica can produce 20,000 electric vehicles (EVs) annually starting in Spring,...
Phoenix, AZtucsonlocalmedia.com

Disc golf participation soars during coronavirus pandemic

PHOENIX – Carla Walker was tired of sitting inside during the coronavirus pandemic. She missed going to the gym, shopping and spending time with friends and family. Her retail job in Central Phoenix had laid her off and she had time on her hands. She wasn’t sure how to fill it.
Phoenix, AZfox10phoenix.com

Chino Bandido opening food truck until new location is ready

After more than 30 years, Chino Bandido has closed its original location. As the restaurant puts the finishing touches on its new Phoenix location near Bell Road and 7th Avenue, a food truck will be set up outside the restaurant, serving Chino Bandido fanatics their favorite dishes. FOX 10's Ty Brennan has the details.
Arizona StateStamford Advocate

Arizona finds 468 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is reporting 468 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths. The state dashboard posted the latest virus related data Monday, bringing its pandemic-wide totals to 873,446 and 17,466 deaths. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 deviated little from the last few days at 594....
Phoenix, AZazbigmedia.com

Phoenix office transaction activity jumps 215%

Phoenix’s office transaction activity picked up the pace in March, after a slow February, when only 438,968 square feet changed hands. CommercialEdge data shows 1,383,345 square feet of office space traded across the metro for $152 million, a 215 percent uptick in square footage when compared to the previous month. The sale amount was 38.6 percent higher year-over-year, as 675,203 square feet of space sold for $106 million in March 2020.
Phoenix, AZazbigmedia.com

12 Metro Phoenix companies that are hiring now

Gov. Ducey recently announced that the state will offer a $2,000 return to work bonus in an effort to get Arizonans employed. For those who are currently on the job hunt, below is a list of 11 local businesses that are hiring now, with big incentives. : Ducey’s ‘Arizona Back...
Avondale, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

KB opens in Avondale

KB Home announced the grand opening of Oak Park, a new community of ranch-style homes in highly desirable Avondale, Arizona. The new community is situated north of Interstate 10 and west of Loop 101 on the corner of North Avondale Boulevard and West Thomas Road, providing easy access to downtown Phoenix and the area’s major employment centers as well as Sky Harbor International Airport. Oak Park is also just a short drive to several popular sports arenas and Major League Baseball® spring training facilities as well as shopping, dining and entertainment at Westgate Entertainment District. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to outdoor recreation, including golfing, hiking, biking and camping and several area parks, which feature playgrounds and sports fields.
Arizona StateClick2Houston.com

Arizona mom denies killing 2 children with meat cleaver

PHOENIX – An Arizona woman accused in the grisly slayings of her two children with a meat cleaver made her first court appearance Monday, where she denied harming them. “I did not kill anybody,” Yui Inoue, 40, said through a Japanese interpreter before a Maricopa County Superior Court commissioner in Phoenix told her not to talk about the case except with an attorney.
Arizona Statekawc.org

Kimberly Yee Joins Race For Arizona Governor

Arizona's Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced her run for Governor Monday in a video posted to her campaign site. Yee who serves Arizona as the 45 treasure of the state said she is running for Governor to 'secure our southern border'. Yee also served as a state senator back in 2017.