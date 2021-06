Jerry Dominguez's defense is for real. If there are still any doubters out there, Saturday's suffocation of Coffeyville should serve as a brilliant case study. Garden City Community College limited the Red Ravens to just 177 total yards and harassed Nick Arvay and Kolbe Langhi all night, Devion Hodges posted his second 100-yard rushing game of the season with 16 carries for 160, and fifth-ranked Garden City blanked Coffeyville 20-0 at Broncbuster Stadium. It was the first time in 80 all-time meetings that the brown and gold shutout the Red Ravens.