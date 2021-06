CHICAGO, Ill. – The Gustavus men’s tennis team lost to Case Western Reserve University 5-0 Sunday in the NCAA region championship at the University of Chicago. The Gusties end their season 17-3 overall, while the Spartans advance to the national quarterfinals at 12-2. Playing in its ninth consecutive NCAA region championship, Gustavus had early leads in doubles against Case Western Reserve but eventually lost in close matches 8-5, 8-7 (7-5), and 8-6 top to bottom. The Spartans took a 4-0 lead with a straight set win at No. 1 singles and then clinched the match with a straight set win at No. 5.