Gas prices in Buffalo have reached the 3 dollar mark for a gallon of regular. Experts expect that the price will continue to rise through the memorial day weekend. The average price of gas in New York is now 3.07 and the national average is 3.04. The average in Batavia is 2.99 New data from the Energy Information Administration shows demand is up while supply is down ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, in which more than 37 million Americans are expected to travel more than 50 miles by road or by air.