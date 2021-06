A 32-year-old man is jailed without bond after two burglaries and an assault on a police officer Saturday afternoon on Winslow Court in Woodbridge. Officers were called to the neighborhood at 3:09 p.m., where a homeowner reported he was inside his house when he saw an acquaintance take rocks and begin to force entry into his home through the sliding glass door, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.