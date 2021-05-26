Edmonton forward Gloire Amanda on verge of joining select soccer company

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Director of Athletics Mark Harlan has named Hideki Nakada as the next head coach of the Utah women's soccer team on Thursday, May 27. "I am thrilled to introduce Hideki Nakada as the new leader of our women's soccer program," said Harlan. "He has played a significant role in the success of one of the premiere programs in the nation, including two national championships, and brings a wealth of international experience. It was evident very quickly in our search that he rose to the top with his experience and his vision for comprehensive excellence. His knowledge of the Pac-12 and his familiarity with our program, our campus and the Salt Lake community, equip him to energize our program and elevate the experience for our student-athletes at Utah. I want to thank Deputy AD/COO Charmelle Green and Associate AD Liz Prince for conducting a thorough search that led us to such a quality individual as Hideki."