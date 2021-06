BRYAN, Texas — Twin Peaks is set to open the doors of its ultimate sports lodge in Bryan in Summer of 2021 and if you're looking for a job, now is the time to apply. Company officials said the restaurant and bar is scheduled to open Monday, June 21. The restaurant, located at 768 North Earl Rudder Freeway, boasts of "renowned made-from-scratch" food that you can pair with any of its 32 ice-cold beers on tap. You can also order a premium bourbon that is poured over a clear ice ball.