Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Alberta premier Kenney says he eyes full capacity for CFL games this coming summer

By The Canadian Press
weyburnreview.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDMONTON — Alberta's premier is expressing hope for full capacity crowds at CFL games this summer. Jason Kenney says the Edmonton Football Team and Calgary Stampeders could sell as many seats as possible in their outdoor stadiums if certain targets are met under the province's reopening plan. The province's plan calls for all restrictions to be lifted two weeks after 70 per cent of Albertans aged 12 or over have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine with numbers of cases declining as well.

www.weyburnreview.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Kenney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfl#Albertans#Calgary Stampeders#Health Canada#League Football#Club Football#Cfl Players Association#North American#The Canadian Press#Cfl Games#Cfl Teams#Edmonton#Mcmahon Stadium#Stadiums#August#July#June#Eyes#Today#Covid 19 Vaccine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Sports
Related
Public HealthVermilion Standard

Alberta's COVID rate is the highest in Canada. How did the third wave get so bad here?

Over the past several months, political and public health leaders repeatedly characterized the third wave of COVID-19 as a race between variants and the vaccine. In Alberta, where per-capita rates of infection are higher than anywhere else in North America, the outcome has been clear for weeks: the more-contagious variants were victorious — and the race was never even particularly close.
Public HealthAlberta Politics

Jason Kenney tells a whopper, Kaycee Madu recants and apologizes: situation normal in Alberta

The Internet let out a collective gasp yesterday afternoon when Alberta Premier Jason Kenney was caught telling an obvious whopper. Well, perhaps not the whole Internet, but that portion fascinated by political affairs in Canada’s westernmost Prairie province, tuning in to discover why Mr. Kenney had insisted once again on being part of Chief Medical Officer of Health Deena Hinshaw’s daily COVID-19 briefing.
Worldmeadowlakenow.com

‘We did not unite around blind loyalty to one man:’ Kenney faces call to quit

EDMONTON — Simmering internal discontent within Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s United Conservative caucus has boiled over into an open challenge to his leadership. Senior backbench member Todd Loewen, in a letter posted on Facebook in the pre-dawn hours Thursday, called on Kenney to resign. Loewen said he no longer has confidence in the premier.
Public Healthairdrietoday.com

Premier announces Alberta's 'open for summer' plan to start soon

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has announced a three-stage reopening plan that could see almost all COVID-19 restrictions gone by early July — as long as people continue to get vaccinated. "We are truly near the end of this thing," Kenney said Wednesday. "We're leaving the darkest days of...
Public Healthmountainviewtoday.ca

Critics say Premier Jason Kenney dining with others flouts COVID-19 rules

EDMONTON — Photos of Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and members of the United Conservative caucus dining together on a rooftop patio are drawing disapproval from critics who say the politicians flouted the province's COVID-19 rules. The group, which also included Health Minister Tyler Shandro, was spotted sitting around a table...
NFLeverythinggp.com

Edmonton CFL team goes with Elks as new name

The Edmonton Football Team announced on Tuesday that they will be known as the Edmonton Elks going forward. The club made the announcement via a live stream today from Commonwealth Stadium. Edmonton dropped its longtime name, Eskimos, last year following a similar decision by the NFL’s Washington team amid pressure...
Jason Kenneymountainviewtoday.ca

Northlands cancels K-Days summer festival in Edmonton for second year

EDMONTON — A popular exhibition in Edmonton won't be going ahead this year. Officials with Northlands say in a news release that K-Days will not take place this summer, despite Alberta's plan to safely reduce and ultimately remove public health restrictions due to COVID-19. They say they took a hard...
NFLGwinnett Daily Post

Edmonton CFL franchise changes name to Elks

Edmonton's Canadian Football League franchise was officially renamed the Elks on Tuesday. The club dropped the longtime nickname Eskimos in July 2020 amid the same societal pressure to remove offensive or racist team names that saw the NFL's Washington club rebrand itself as the Washington Football Team. The team was...
Sportswindspeaker.com

Edmonton’s CFL franchise rebrands a year after dropping derogatory name

“We are looking forward to preserving our heritage and combining that with the opportunities to usher in a new name and new brand.” — Elks’ president and CEO Chris Presson. Edmonton’s Canadian Football League franchise has a new name. The Edmonton Elks were officially introduced on Tuesday. The renaming of...
NFLWashington Post

Edmonton’s CFL team changes name to Elks after dropping Eskimos

Edmonton’s Canadian Football League franchise announced Tuesday that it will change its name to the Elks after dropping its long-standing Eskimos team name in 2020. “We are looking forward to preserving our heritage and combining that with the opportunities to usher in a new name and new brand,” Edmonton President and CEO Chris Presson said in a statement. “Please join us in protecting and honouring the past, and developing the future.”
wetaskiwintimes.com

Reviving The Riders: Attendance decreased in 2019 as Riders' fortunes ascended

Attendance was down, but the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ brass was hardly downcast. Even though the community-owned team’s overall crowd count decreased in 2019 — one year before COVID-19 forced the CFL to cancel its season — the Roughriders nonetheless led the league in average attendance for the third consecutive campaign. “Anytime...
Sportswetaskiwintimes.com

Reviving the Riders: Fans and sponsors step up during tough times

A legendary fan base has remained firmly behind the Saskatchewan Roughriders despite the far-reaching effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’ve sold more season tickets for 2021 than we did for 2020,” Roughriders president and CEO Craig Reynolds noted. “You have to put that into context because we were in the...
NFLjzmedia.ca

Four months since the Matt Nichols, Nick Arbuckle exchange; three reasons why Nichols is the right quarterback for the Ottawa Redblacks

After going 3-15 in the 2019 CFL season the Ottawa Redblacks have changed a lot of things. Just a few days following the last regular season game of the 2019 season on November 1st against the Montreal Alouettes at TD Place it had first been announced that the Ottawa Redblacks and head coach Rick Campbell were parting ways. The team later brought in Paul LaPolice and a fairly new coaching staff, having just Bob Dyce and Patrick Bourgon as returning coaches, and signed a large group of players on both sides of the ball headlining veteran CFL quarterback Matt Nichols. Nichols was signed by the Ottawa Redblacks on January 31st as a part of a free agency swap with quarterback Nick Arbuckle who had originally been signed by the Ottawa Redblacks on a three year contract but never played for the team, being cut by the Redblacks just hours ahead of the Matt Nichols to Ottawa announcement. At 34 years old Matt Nichols brings 10 CFL seasons of experience to the nation’s capital versus Arbuckle’s 7 career starts and being signed alongside a number of offensive playmakers like Jalen Saunders, Anthony Coombs, Timothy Flanders and Daniel Petermann that experience he has in the CFL is one of the three reasons why Matt Nichols is the right quarterback for Ottawa.
NFLfootballscoop.com

Report: CFL to officially return this summer

In the football world, the Canadian Football League’s actions were the first indication we had that the COVID-19 pandemic was a problem that wouldn’t vanish into thin air by fall. The league indicated last April it may have to postpone its June-to-November schedule. A month later the season was pushed back to September, and in August the CFL canceled its 2020 season entirely.
Sportsmeadowlakenow.com

‘A uniting focus:’ Riders’ Reynolds ready to return to Mosaic

Craig Reynolds sure does. The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ president and CEO joined the Green Zone with Jamie Nye and Drew Remenda on Wednesday. Reynolds discussed the announcement made Tuesday, when Premier Scott Moe said Step Three of the province’s Re-Opening Roadmap would include the end of gathering restrictions — welcome news for the man with the keys to Saskatchewan’s football mecca: Mosaic Stadium.
NHLtrentonian.ca

Frontenacs defenceman Braden Hache wins national award

Kingston Frontenacs defenceman Braden Hache has been named the winner of the Hockey Gives Blood Dayna Brons Honorary Award. Hache was named the Ontario Hockey League representative for the award last week, along with Western Hockey League Regina Pats forward Logan Nijhoff and Quebec Major Junior League Moncton Wildcats defenceman Tristan De Jong.