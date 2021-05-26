newsbreak-logo
MLS

Toronto FC defender Eriq Zavaleta gets El Salvador national team call-up

By Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
weyburnreview.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing in his father's footsteps, Toronto FC defender Eriq Zavaleta has been called up by the El Salvador national team. The 28-year-old centre back is slated to leave for El Salvador on Sunday, the day after Toronto's MLS game in Columbus, for a national team camp ahead of key World Cup qualifying games June 5 at the 207th-ranked U.S. Virgin Islands and June 8 against No. 128 Antigua and Barbuda in San Salvador.

