Toronto FC defender Eriq Zavaleta gets El Salvador national team call-up

Toronto FC hopes to worm its way out of the Big Apple with three points on Saturday afternoon. A few days ago, the chances of TFC garnering three points against New York City FC at Yankee Stadium would have been considered slim. NYCFC is riding a three-game unbeaten run and have scored in 15 straight matches (including playoffs) dating back to last season. (The last team to shut out NYCFC was Toronto in a 1-0 Reds win on Sept. 23). The Boys in Blue have also scored nine goals in four regular season games this season, the most of any team in the Eastern Conference.