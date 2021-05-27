Cancel
NHL

VEGAS PLAYOFFS: Golden Knights On the Brink After Blowing 3-1 Series Lead

By Noah Strang
Vegas Sports Today
Vegas Sports Today
 13 days ago
In a game that didn’t really begin until the third period, the Vegas Golden Knights could not figure out a way to crack the staunch Minnesota Wild defense, losing yet another close-out game 3-0. The loss means that they will host Game 7 on Friday night back at T-Mobile Arena, the location where they dropped Game 5. Vegas will be hoping for a better performance than they managed tonight, one where their only goal ended up being disallowed, swinging the momentum in favor of the Wild.

