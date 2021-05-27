VEGAS PLAYOFFS: Golden Knights On the Brink After Blowing 3-1 Series Lead

In the month of November 2020, I formally wrote my first ever article here at The Hockey Writers. “What did you write about, Mike?” you may be asking yourself. Oh you know, nothing too big, I just wrote about how the Vegas Golden Knights would win it all this year. Well, last night the team took a step in the right direction towards making my prediction a reality as they thwarted the Minnesota Wild to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Without further ado, let’s analyze and check out what made last night’s game so great.