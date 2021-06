Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday it is not an isolated incident that over 200 children were found buried at a former Indigenous residential school. Trudeaus comments come as Indigenous leaders are calling for an examination of every former residential school site institutions that held children taken from families across the nation. Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tkemlups te Secwepemc First Nation in British Columbia said the remains of 215 children, some as young as 3 years old, were confirmed this month with the help of ground-penetrating radar. She described the discovery as an unthinkable loss that was spoken about but never documented at the Kamloops Indian Residential School, the largest such school in the country. As prime minister, I am appalled by the shameful policy that stole Indigenous children from their communities, Trudeau said.