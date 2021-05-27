Argylls rally and advance

KOKOMO — The only person at CFD Investment Stadium who did not see the play of the game was the player who actually made it.

But the cheering of his teammates and the appreciation of his pitcher more than made up for it.

Madison-Grant right fielder Brayden Shoemaker gunned down the would-be tying run at the plate attempting to score on a sacrifice fly, the Argylls tacked on a pair of insurance runs and went on to a 6-3 win over Blackford in the first round of Sectional 39 on Wednesday.

Nursing a 4-3 lead, M-G coach Scott Haley brought in freshman Teagan Yeagy in relief of starter Nick Evans for the sixth inning. A pair of walks and a sacrifice bunt gave the Bruins runners on first and third with one out for Brayden Teer, who hit the first pitch in the air to medium right field and the waiting Shoemaker. After a moment’s hesitation, Shoemaker fired toward the waiting Argylls catcher Mason Richards.

“It was a struggle. I couldn’t even see where I was throwing it,” Shoemaker said. “So I just threw it, and it felt good.”

Blinded by the stadium lights, Shoemaker could not see Richards haul in the throw on the fly and apply the tag in time to the sliding Teer to complete a huge inning-ending double play.

Despite not seeing the finish, the reaction of his teammates and the Argylls' faithful told him what he needed to know.

“I just threw it. I knew it was up high, but everybody started cheering,” Shoemaker said.

Haley knew how big the play was, not only in maintaining the lead but in calming his freshman pitcher on the mound.

“It wasn’t perfect, but it was good enough,” Haley said. “That was a momentum changer, obviously. It definitely helped Teagan to calm his emotions.”

After adding two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth, Yeagy calmly retired the Bruins in the top of the seventh, allowing only a two-out double to Cameron Elam and striking out two.

“I was thanking my right fielder for getting me two outs there,” Yeagy said. “That saved us. It was a momentum builder going to the seventh. It helped me relax more and go through my motion. The nerves went away. I started producing strikes.”

Madison-Grant (19-7) scored first when Brayden Ross led off the third with a bloop to left field but never stopped running and turned it into a double. He moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Shoemaker and scored on a passed ball.

Evans was strong for the first five innings, striking out five and allowing six hits. Half of the hits he surrendered came in the fourth, the one inning the Bruins were able to dent the plate. With two outs and runners at second and third, Elijah Martin singled to center to score both runs and put the Bruins on top. It became a three-run inning when Martin scored on a single by Taylor Glawson.

The lead did not last long.

Richards led off the bottom of the inning with a single, and Chad Harbert walked. Both runners moved up on a groundout and Ross drove Richards home with a sacrifice fly to center. After a Shoemaker single put Harbert on third, Justin Moore beat out an infield single to tie the game.

M-G took the lead in their next turn at-bat when Evans reached on a two-base error. One out later, his courtesy runner -- Seth Lugar -- scored on a single by Harbert.

After Shoemaker’s defensive heroics in the sixth, the Argylls rallied for a pair in the sixth with Moore and Evans driving home a run each.

The Argylls will face Tipton (7-13) Saturday at 5 p.m. in the first semifinal after the Blue Devils defeated Eastbrook in Game 1.