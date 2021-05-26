What to Know About Your Transit Options as San Francisco Reopens

San Francisco, CA – Mayor London N. Breed and Health Officer Susan Philip today announced that starting Tuesday, June 15, San Francisco will fully reopen and eliminate capacity limits and almost all local restrictions on business operations in alignment with the State’s Beyond the Blueprint for Industry and Business Sectors - effective June 15. Based on draft guidelines that the State has released in advance of the June 15 reopening as well as masking guidance issued today by the State, San Francisco has determined that it will fully align with the State plan with some limited exceptions pertaining to extremely large events and specific institutional settings with heightened risk, such as acute care hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and jails. In these instances, additional health and safety requirements may be implemented in San Francisco.