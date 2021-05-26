Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

What to Know About Your Transit Options as San Francisco Reopens

sfcta.org
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransit agencies are ramping up service as businesses and activities reopen—along with some discounts to encourage travelers to get back on transit. Here’s what to know about your transit options and please remember to keep your masks on while riding public transportation. Muni Metro Relaunched on May 15. Muni welcomed...

www.sfcta.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transit#Transit Systems#San Francisco#Subway#Taxi Service#Metro#Wifi#Caltrain Offering#The Caltrain Monthly Pass#Passholder#Vta#Samtrans#Dumbarton Express#Sf Bay Ferry#Sfbayferry#Bart#Clipper Start#The Gator Pass#Sf Environment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Related
San Francisco, CAsftravel.com

How to Experience San Francisco: What's Open? Everything

June 9, 2021 - Mayor London N. Breed and Health Officer Susan Philip today announced that starting Tuesday, June 15, San Francisco will fully reopen and eliminate capacity limits and almost all local restrictions on business operations in alignment with the State’s Beyond the Blueprint for Industry and Business Sectors - effective June 15. Based on draft guidelines that the State has released in advance of the June 15 reopening as well as masking guidance issued today by the State, San Francisco has determined that it will fully align with the State plan with some limited exceptions pertaining to extremely large events.
California Statekgoradio.com

San Francisco will align with California’s reopening plan

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced San Francisco will align with the state’s reopening plan on Tuesday, June 15th. “San Franciscans have a lot to be proud of. Almost 80% of eligible residents have received a vaccine. Yesterday we recorded only eight total cases. We have the lowest death rate of any city in the country. We’re going to bounce back stronger than ever.” Tweeted Breed.
hotelnewsresource.com

New Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco at Embarcadero Reopens

The new Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco at Embarcadero reopens on June 16, 2021, joining neighbourhood Michelin-starred restaurants, world-class museums and local attractions in welcoming guests back to the city by the Bay. Every redesigned guest room and suite - located on the top 11 floors of the 48-storey 345...
San Francisco, CAindialife.us

San Francisco Public Library reopens more branches

San Francisco, June 22 : The San Francisco Public Library (SFPL) will reopen additional neighbourhood branches for limited indoor and front door pick-up service, the city's Mayor London Breed announced. From Monday onwards, more branches were slated to open throughout the summer as staffing permits and as San Francisco continues...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
San Francisco, California

San Francisco to Fully Reopen Businesses and Activities Aligning With the State's Reopening Plans Beginning June 15

San Francisco, CA – Mayor London N. Breed and Health Officer Susan Philip today announced that starting Tuesday, June 15, San Francisco will fully reopen and eliminate capacity limits and almost all local restrictions on business operations in alignment with the State’s Beyond the Blueprint for Industry and Business Sectors - effective June 15. Based on draft guidelines that the State has released in advance of the June 15 reopening as well as masking guidance issued today by the State, San Francisco has determined that it will fully align with the State plan with some limited exceptions pertaining to extremely large events and specific institutional settings with heightened risk, such as acute care hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and jails. In these instances, additional health and safety requirements may be implemented in San Francisco.
San Francisco, CAThe Bold Italic

With 1.5 Million Vaccine Doses Administered, San Francisco Fully Reopens

What’s been cheekily called “San Francisco Independence Day” has finally arrived — fresh-faced and mask-free (sans when riding public transport). It’s an almost inconceivable notion that just over a year ago, Covid-19 entered our collective lexicons, forever changing life as we know it. Moreover, then-talks from health officials suggested a vaccine was not months away, but potentially years into the future; the mumps shot was the previously most quickly-developed vaccine in human history… taking over four years to be cleared by the FDA. Those developed to defend us against SARS-CoV-2 took less than a year, largely in part because of new advancements in RNA technology.
San Francisco, CAkfrxfm.com

A San Francisco Airport Is Crawling With About 1,300 Snakes

A study by the U.S. Geological Survey and U.S. Fish & Wildlife found San Francisco International airport has the largest most stable population of the San Francisco garter snake which is an endangered species. The snakes are not IN the airport so you can breathe a sigh of relief. The...
San Francisco, CAindialife.us

Landmark San Francisco tower reopens to tourists

San Francisco, June 18 : Coit Tower, the iconic white concrete column defining the San Francisco skyline since 1933, has reopened to tourists for the first time in 15 months. The 210-foot welcoming beacon, which houses the largest Depression Era art collection in the US, normally sees up to 1,500 visitors a day, reports Xinhua news agency.
TrafficHanford Sentinel

Amtrak to expand services

As ridership continues to grow and communities are opening up more business and leisure activities as pandemic restrictions ease, Amtrak San Joaquins is increasing its intercity passenger rail and thruway bus services. On June 28, Amtrak San Joaquins will restore service as follows:. • Daily service will resume on Train...
sftravel.com

Your San Francisco Summer Arts Guide

Summer has arrived in San Francisco and the city’s art scene is ready to make up for lost time. Feeling overwhelmed by the wealth of options? Fear not. We’ve rounded up the very best that the city has to offer, well into fall. In fact, some of the city’s best weather tends to roll in around September and October. The best really is yet to come!