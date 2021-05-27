Fun things to do this Memorial Day weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place June 17-20. 1. Celebrate summer at Summer Fest. The free event will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at River's Edge Park, 4250 River's Edge Parkway in Council Bluffs. Activities will include a bounce house, a 45-foot obstacle course, a 65-foot three-lane obstacle course, free face painting, lawn games, an on-site coloring contest, a chalk art mural project and prize drawings. There will also be a live DJ and concessions from Jimmy’s Hot Dogs, Blue Penguin Shaved Ice and Mr. Ice Cream. The first 300 people into the festival will receive free beach balls and cotton candy. More.