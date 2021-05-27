Fun things to do this Memorial Day weekend

On our bucket list of places to visit was the QANTASMuseumand the Stockman’s Hall of Fame, both in Longreach. After a reasonable drive – 106km – to Longreach we stopped off first of all at the QANTAS Founders Museum. We checked in at 10:15 to be told that there were no more tours available that day, but we were welcome to wander through the museum and the original hangar (built in 1921). We should have guessed it was going to be busy because of the number of caravans parked out the front. It is a good display, but because we knew we couldn’t do the guided tour of the various aircraft we both had the same thought that “we are over static museum displays of this nature”. We enjoyed what we saw, but felt a little let down and thought the $25 pp entry fee was a bit expensive ($57 pp if we had done the museum and airpark tour).