Clarksville, IN

BASEBALL: Big innings propel Pioneers to victory

By JOSH COOK
The Evening News
 13 days ago
Providence senior catcher Landon Kruer reacts after tagging out Henryville’s Sam Guernsey at the plate in the third inning of the Pioneers’ 10-4 win over the Hornets in the first round of the Class 2A Eastern Sectional on Wednesday evening. Josh Cook | News and Tribune

PEKIN — Providence started slowly, but finished strong Wednesday evening.

A four-run third inning and a five-run fifth propelled the Pioneers to a 10-4 win over Henryville in the first round of the Class 2A Eastern Sectional.

Providence (17-7) will face the host Musketeers (18-8) at 10 a.m. Saturday in the sectional semifinals. Eastern advanced with a 9-2 win over Clarksville in Wednesday night's second game.

Austin (13-15) will take on Crawford County (4-16) in Saturday's second semi around 12:30 p.m. The final is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday morning.

Wednesday evening, the Pioneers got off to a good start as senior Eli Watson hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning.

The Hornets, however, responded with a pair of runs in the top of the second off Providence starter Nathan Julius.

Henryville junior Dawson Hope delivers a pitch during Wednesday’s first-round Class 2A Eastern Sectional game against Providence. The Pioneers topped the Hornets 10-4. Josh Cook | News and Tribune

Julius' counterpart, Dawson Hope, held the Pioneers scoreless in the bottom of the second before Henryville threatened again in the third.

The Hornets loaded the bases with out out before Providence reliever Hayden Vissing induced an inning-ending double play that concluded with catcher Landon Kruer tagging out Sam Guernsey at home after a throw from centerfielder Max Beatty.

The play fired up the Pioneers, who scored four runs in the bottom of the inning. A triple by Watson and a two-run home run by Casey Kaelin were the big hits in that frame.

The Hornets tallied twice in the top of the fifth to pull within one, but it was all Providence after that.

Kruer's grand slam highlighted the Pioneers' five-run fifth.

Providence junior Hayden Vissing throws a pitch during the Pioneers’ 10-4 win over Henryville in the first round of the Class 2A Eastern Sectional on Wednesday evening. The right-hander picked up the win in relief for Providence. Josh Cook | News and Tribune

"Providence had a big fifth inning that sealed the victory for them. We had battled back to make it a one-run game, but they took advantage of a few things in the fifth and then got a big fly," Henryville coach Jeff Schroeder said. "Overall, I was pleased to see our kids compete and be in a position to win that game. Mostly, I am proud of the way that our players conducted themselves on the field with class."

Vissing picked up the win on the mound. The junior right-hander tossed 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief before senior ace Ray Reisinger came on to close the door on Henryville.

Watson paced Providence's 10-hit attack, going 3-for-4 while scoring twice.

Jake Rodski and Beatty added two hits apiece. Rodski, who doubled, scored twice while Beatty touched home once.

CLASS 2A EASTERN SECTIONAL

Game 1 (Wednesday): Providence 10, Henryville 4

PROVIDENCE 10, HENRYVILLE 4

Henryville 020 020 0 — 4 6 1

Providence 104 050 0 — 10 10 5

W — Hayden Vissing. L — Dawson Hope (4-7). 2B — Jake Rodski (P), Sam Guernsey (H), Ray Reisinger (P). 3B — Eli Watson (P). HR — Watson (P), Casey Kaelin (P), Landon Kruer (P). Records — Henryville 9-16, Providence 17-7.

Game 2 (Wednesday): Eastern 9, Clarksville 2

Game 3 (Saturday): Providence (17-7) vs. Eastern (18-8), 10 a.m.

Game 4 (Saturday): Austin (13-15) vs. Crawford County (4-16), 12:30 p.m.

Game 5 (Monday): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 10 a.m.

Henryville’s Sam Gilles leads off first base as Providence’s Ray Reisinger watches a pitch. Josh Cook | News and Tribune
