Four signed up to run for Ark City school board

The City of Arkansas City will hold a public meeting for a housing rehabilitation grant at 6 p.m. today at Adams Elementary School, located at 1201 N. 10th St. The meeting will be held in the library. Please enter through the northeast door facing 10th Street. The meeting also can be viewed remotely via GoToMeeting on a computer or smartphone at global.gotomeeting.com/join/640536741 or by calling (872) 240-3212 and entering the code 640-536-741. The City currently is working on applying for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for housing rehabilitation this summer. As part of this process, property owners in the target area are invited to attend this meeting to ask questions and learn more about the CDBG grant pre-application process.