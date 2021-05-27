Cancel
Arkansas City, KS

Four signed up to run for Ark City school board

By JOHN SHELMAN reporter@ctnewsonline.com
 13 days ago

Three more candidates recently have filed to run for the Arkansas City Board of Education in the November election. That makes four hopefuls for three seats, which means a competitive election to be decided by voters in the USD 470 district. Incumbents Tyler Yung, Lori Barnes and newcomer Joshua White...

