Researchers discover new brain circuit that may help fight obesity

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike a good story, feeding has a beginning, a middle and an end. It begins with appetite prompting the search for food, continues with eating the food and it ends when satiation hits and the consumption of food is stopped. At Baylor College of Medicine, Dr. Qi Wu, Dr. Yong...

www.news-medical.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Science#The Brain#Brain Control#Brain Activity#Brain Function#Sciences Advances#Pediatrics Nutrition#Mph#Journal#Brain Regulation#Neural Function#Dopamine Signaling#Body Weight#Laboratory Mice#Downstream Neurons#Weight Control#Optogenetics#Downstream Target Neurons#Food Intake#Food Consumption
Healthtechnologynetworks.com

Regulating Brain Circuit Signals To Tackle Obesity

Like a good story, feeding has a beginning, a middle and an end. It begins with appetite prompting the search for food, continues with eating the food and it ends when satiation hits and the consumption of food is stopped. At Baylor College of Medicine, Dr. Qi Wu, Dr. Yong...
ScienceScience Daily

Researchers discover fundamental roles of glucosamine in brain

Using novel imaging methods for studying brain metabolism, University of Kentucky researchers have identified the reservoir for a necessary sugar in the brain. Glycogen serves as a storage depot for the sugar glucose. The laboratories of Ramon Sun, Ph.D., assistant professor of neuroscience, Markey Cancer Center at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine, and Matthew Gentry, Ph.D., professor of molecular and cellular biochemistry and director of the Lafora Epilepsy Cure Initiative at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine discovered that glucose -- the sugar used for cellular energy production -- was not the only sugar contained in glycogen in the brain. Brain glycogen also contained another sugar called glucosamine. The full study was recently published in Cell Metabolism.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

According to a new study, testosterone therapy may reduce non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in obese

According to a new study, testosterone therapy may reduce non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in obese men with functional hypogonadism and type-2 diabetes. Testosterone therapy may help obese men with functional hypogonadism and type-2 diabetes reduce the prevalence of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), according to a study being presented at the 23rd European Congress of Endocrinology (e-ECE 2021), on Tuesday 25 May 2021. The two-year study found that therapy with testosterone undecanoate normalized testosterone levels, reduced NAFLD, and suppressed the symptoms of hypogonadism in men living with these conditions.
Baltimore, MDColumbian

Baby’s gut bacteria may predict obesity

New research into the growing problem of early childhood obesity suggests the bacteria in a baby’s gut may indicate weight problems in the years to come. Researchers examined gut microbiota — bacteria and other microbes in the digestive system — of babies, as well as their body mass index, a common gauge of overweight and obesity. The study is being presented at the American Heart Association’s virtual Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle & Cardiometabolic Health Conference.
FitnessKenosha News.com

Diet low in certain proteins may fight obesity, diabetes, UW research suggests

Restricting dietary intake of certain amino acids may reduce obesity and diabetes while increasing longevity, even though many athletes build muscle and derive other health benefits from supplements of the compounds, UW-Madison research suggests. With cookout season underway, the findings are especially relevant in Wisconsin. Bratwurst and sausage have some...
Houston, TXMedscape News

New Obesity Target? Dopamine Circuit in Brainstem Affects Satiety

Researchers have discovered a new dopaminergic neural circuit leading to the hindbrain that is involved in satiety (feeling full and eating cessation) in mice, which may eventually lead to new ways to treat obesity. Moreover, when mice were given methylphenidate (Ritalin, Concerta) — a stimulant approved to treat attention deficit...
Scienceparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Brain Cell Research on Misfolded Proteins May Lead to New Therapies

Scientists have discovered how misfolded proteins in brain cells — those carrying mutations associated with Parkinson’s disease — spread to nearby healthy cells, a study reported. These findings support the development of therapies that may prevent Parkinson’s progression, the researchers noted. The study, “α-Synuclein mutation impairs processing of endomembrane compartments...
HealthNewswise

Rush Researchers Develop New Measure of Brain Health

Newswise — How old is your brain compared to your chronological age? A new measure of brain health developed by researchers at Rush University Medical Center may offer a novel approach to identifying individuals at risk of memory and thinking problems, according to research results published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association on June 1.
ScienceCNET

Scientists partially restore blind man's vision with breakthrough gene therapy

Scientists have restored useful sight to a 58-year-old man with the inherited eye disease retinitis pigmentosa by injecting genetically engineered viruses into his eye. The man, who had been blind for decades, was able to see small objects like a staple box, a tumbler or a notebook when wearing a specialized pair of goggles.
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

Scientists discover brain cells that compete to sustain or suppress traumatic memories

Two clusters of brain cells compete to promote either the persistence or disappearance of traumatic memories, according to a new study conducted in mice. The findings could provide important insights into human conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety disorders, and associated problems such as alcohol use disorder (AUD) that can arise from the persistence of traumatic memories. The new research, led by scientists at the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), part of the National Institutes of Health, and their colleagues in Switzerland, is reported in the journal Nature.
ScienceScience Daily

Researchers identify a molecule critical to functional brain rejuvenation

A new study has identified a molecule called ten-eleven-translocation 1 (TET1) as a necessary component in the repair of myelin, which protects nerves and facilitates accurate transmission of electrical signals. The discovery could have important implications in treating neurodegenerative diseases and for molecular rejuvenation of aging brains in healthy individuals.
Science Daily

Taking short breaks may help our brains learn new skills

In a study of healthy volunteers, National Institutes of Health researchers have mapped out the brain activity that flows when we learn a new skill, such as playing a new song on the piano, and discovered why taking short breaks from practice is a key to learning. The researchers found that during rest the volunteers' brains rapidly and repeatedly replayed faster versions of the activity seen while they practiced typing a code. The more a volunteer replayed the activity the better they performed during subsequent practice sessions, suggesting rest strengthened memories.
Diseases & Treatmentsarcamax.com

Seeking Help For Childhood Obesity

Q: Our preteen son is extremely overweight. I want to help him trim down and learn better habits while he's young. Do you have any advice?. Jim: Statistics regularly show that childhood obesity is a serious problem. Children who are clinically obese are at risk for diabetes, heart disease, stroke, vascular disease, arthritis and even early death. That's not to mention the toll it typically puts on their self-esteem. So, I'd strongly suggest you start by discussing this issue with your child's doctor.