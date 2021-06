In an effort to recognize area students who have excelled in academics and demonstrated the characteristics of a successful, well-rounded student, the Board of Control of the Hawkeye 10 Conference has created the Hawkeye 10 Conference All-Academic Team. Twenty-two seniors from the schools consisting of the Hawkeye 10 Conference have been selected as the recipients of this prestigious award. Selection to this All-Conference Team was based on academics, leadership, character and school/community service. Atlantic High School senior Olivia Engler was selected to the 2021 All-Academic Team. Olivia plans to attend Iowa Central Community College to study Business and play softball.