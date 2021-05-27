Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

SNES controller on pi boy #3DPrinting #3DThursday

By Pedro
adafruit.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleDownload the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4797892. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!

blog.adafruit.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snes#Www#Bracket#Https#Snes#3d
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
TechnologyRaspberry Pi

Make a Raspberry Pi-powered BMO Adventure Time console

If you’re a fan of the animated TV series Adventure Time, you’re already excited and scrolling to see how you can build your own Be MOre (BMO) console. And if you’re not: BMO is Adventure Time main characters Finn’s and Jake’s sentient video game system-cum-roomate. OK, but what does BMO...
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi Zero Robot Arm Works With PS4 Controller

Redditor Dr2mod is at it again; We recently shared Dr2mod's SDR airplane monitor and today we're excited to share another cool Raspberry Pi project they've created—a 3D-printed robotic arm operated wirelessly by a PS4 controller. According to the Dr2mod, the robotic arm was printed a while ago and gathering dust,...
Visual Artadafruit.com

Ridley (Super Metroid – SSBB) #3DPrinting #3DThursday

A new boss figurine from the Metroid universe, this time its the big baddie himself, the terror of figthing games developers, using the model from Smash Brawl gotten from VGResources. Why Brawl and not Ultimate? Well, because the Brawl model its based of his Super Metroid artwork and I like it more than his newest form.
TechnologyPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi BMO Handheld Plays Games Using RetroPie

Come on and grab your friends—this Raspberry Pi project was made for adventure! Lazuardi Rinaldi, an electrical and computer engineering student from the Georgia Institute of Technology, has created a playable handheld shaped like BMO from the cartoon Adventure Time. This BMO lookalike is a fully functional retro gaming console....
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

A Raspberry Pi Pico Piano @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

Mr C and Christina from GurgleApps are here to show how to use a Raspberry Pi Pico to make an electronic piano. From the Raspberry Pi Foundation!. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
Computersadafruit.com

A Raspberry Pi Pico-based computer motherboard

The Neotron Pico is a full micro-ATX size motherboard using a low-cost Raspberry Pi Pico. It includes expansion slots so that you can easily design and add your own peripherals. The Raspberry Pi Pico is the core of the Neotron Pico. It uses PIO state machines to generate 12-bit Super...
ComputersRaspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi Ri

While we love our Raspberry Pi 400, we find ourselves using a regular Raspberry Pi for electronics projects, so we’re never too far away from the GPIO pins. Elijah Horland, a young maker who you may know from MythBusters Jr., came up with a clever solution for just this purpose: “It’s an ‘underpinned’ clip-on breadboard for Raspberry Pi 400, sort of a pin-pad for the keyboard form factor,” says Elijah.
Computershackaday.com

Raspberry Pi Hat Adds SDR With High Speed Memory Access

An SDR add-on for the Raspberry Pi isn’t a new idea, but the open source cariboulite project looks like a great entry into the field. Even if you aren’t interested in radio, you might find the project’s use of a special high-bandwidth memory interface to the Pi interesting. The interface...
Computersaddictivetips.com

How to install Raspberry Pi OS with desktop on Raspberry Pi 4

The Raspberry Pi 4 is seriously impressive, with some considerable hardware improvements over the Pi 3. As a result, many are picking it up to use as a Linux computer. One of the best operating systems to run on the Pi 4 is Rasberry Pi OS. Here’s how to get it set up.
Computersadafruit.com

New 3D Models on @GitHub @adafruit @ecken #3DPrinting

Hey folks! This week I committed a few new parts to the 3D parts repo on github. Below is a list of the new parts. You’ll find each part has a few file formats to choose from. Hope your find them helpful, thanks!. QT RP2040. NeoKey 1×4 QT. 1.54in TFT...
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

No 3D Hangouts This Week @videopixil @ecken #3DPrinting

Streaming will resume next week. Be sure to catch up on last weeks 3D hangout. Thanks and remember to make a great day!. https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLjF7R1fz_OOVagy3CktXsAAs4b153xpp_. Milling Monday. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects...
ElectronicsRaspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi Zero makes a xylophone play itself

When maker Stéphane (aka HalStar) set about building this self-playing xylophone, their goal was to learn more about robotics, and to get hands-on with some mechanical parts they had never used before, in this case solenoids. They also wanted to experiment with Raspberry Pi to build something that reflected their...
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Raspberry Pi synthesizer created using a Commodore 64

Raspberry and Commodore 64 enthusiasts may be interested in new Raspberry Pi synthesizer project published to the official Raspberry Pi blog this week, which combines a Raspberry Pi for and Commodore 64 to create a unique synthesizer aptly named the Synth6581. The project has been created by Simon Martin the...
Designadafruit.com

Wall mounted foldable modular hexagon shelf (print in place) #3DPrinting #3DThursday

This is the foldable Version of https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4794225. Its designed to be printable in one piece and needs no support. Download files: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4808466. Every Thursday is #3dthursday here at Adafruit! The DIY 3D printing community has passion and dedication for making solid objects from digital models. Recently, we have noticed electronics...
Electronicsadafruit.com

Voice Controlled 3D Printer @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

Here’s a handy project from Samira Peiris via hackster.io:. I hate using the control panel of my 3D printer to tweak its settings. Sometimes when I need to preheat the hotend or the bed, I have to navigate through a bunch of menus using an encoder that is too outdated in this age of voice control and AI.
Technologyadafruit.com

Make an Interactive LED Touch Screen #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

Practice makes perfect! Learn how to make your own interactive touch screen from tmckay1.jackson on Instructables:. Today we made an interactive LED touch screen controlled by the raspberry pi. This gadget uses a touch screen sensor which is meant to be added to computers to enable touch screen functionality. The touch screen uses a series of IR emitters and receivers to identify the location of the finger in relation to the screen and it transmits the location of the finger in coordinates to the Pi similar to a mouse would. We then use these coordinates to draw out patterns and shapes in the leds.