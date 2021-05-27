Cancel
The Beast Must Die, review: BritBox enters the fray with a classy, grown-up crime drama

By Anita Singh,
Telegraph
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf aliens were to base their understanding of the human race on television dramas, they would conclude that at least 50 per cent of the population works in law enforcement. The Beast Must Die is a drama featuring a detective with personal problems, not to be confused with Channel 4’s Before We Die, a drama featuring a detective with personal problems. If you only have room in your life for one of these, then The Beast Must Die is definitely the classier product.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cush Jumbo
Person
Jared Harris
Person
Billy Howle
