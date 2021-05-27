The Beast Must Die, review: BritBox enters the fray with a classy, grown-up crime drama

I am glad Lucy Mangan liked the start of The Beast Must Die and encouraged us all to watch the BritBox serial to the end (TV review, 28 May). All the same, this version of the story is a bit of a travesty. I should know, as I was, in my father’s imagination, the six-year-old Martin or Martie whose death was caused by a bullish driver who knocked me down in our Cheltenham lane, failed to stop, and began the story. My father, the then-fashionable poet Cecil Day-Lewis, kept our family going with 20 detective novels written as Nicholas Blake. The father who saw the accident, and swore vengeance, was a detective story writer just like my dad.