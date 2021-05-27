The Beast Must Die, review: BritBox enters the fray with a classy, grown-up crime drama
If aliens were to base their understanding of the human race on television dramas, they would conclude that at least 50 per cent of the population works in law enforcement. The Beast Must Die is a drama featuring a detective with personal problems, not to be confused with Channel 4’s Before We Die, a drama featuring a detective with personal problems. If you only have room in your life for one of these, then The Beast Must Die is definitely the classier product.www.telegraph.co.uk