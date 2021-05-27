Cancel
Houston, TX

Houston Community College to host two vaccination sites in June

Posted by 
Marisol Gallagher
 9 days ago

Mufid Majnun/Unsplash

Houston Community College’s Acres Homes and Central campuses will turn into Covid-19 vaccinations sites from Wednesday, June 9 until Saturday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The vaccines are administered by the Texas National Guard free of charge to the public, in partnership with the Texas Department of Emergency Management. This program is intended for those who previously have received their first dose in May.

Those needing their first dose of the vaccine will be able to have it at either location on the exact dates and times mentioned above. No appointment is necessary, and walk-ins and drive-ups are highly advised. In addition to that, the City of Houston is also administering the Pfizer vaccines from Tuesday, June 1 through Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (subject to change) at the HCC Northeast Campus.

In support of putting an end to the coronavirus pandemic crisis in the greater metropolitan Houston area, the Texas National Guard is also participating in delivering the Pfizer vaccine at the two HCC. Young adults aged 12 to 15 are also now allowed to receive the vaccines as part of new efforts to reach herd immunity as instructed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Faculty and staff, either full-time, part-time or adjuncts, will not be charged leave for receiving a vaccination at the locations during scheduled work hours. Talent Engagement is to send more information through a TE News e-mail.

The campus will extend the program if demand warrants.

Journalist. I believe in H-Town, Rockets, Lone Star Football and God.

