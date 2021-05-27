Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jewell, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 00:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MITCHELL AND SOUTHEASTERN JEWELL COUNTIES At 1208 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Jewell to near Glen Elder, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Beloit, Randall, Montrose, Formoso and Scottsville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH