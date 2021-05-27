Cancel
HSBC is selling most of its US retail banking business

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleHSBC is winding down much of its US business to turn its attention to richer clients. The British bank announced Wednesday that it was closing most of its retail banking locations in the country, reducing its current footprint from 148 branches to about 25. Those that will remain will be turned into international wealth management centers.

