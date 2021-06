Michael Steiner, a recent student at Cowley College, as well as current Cowley College students TJ Ziegler and Kolby Caster, make up members of the band “Michael Steiner & The Misfits”, which will perform Saturday, May 22 at the Burford Theatre in Arkansas City. The group will open for the Wichita-based rock band Epic. The concert will begin at 8 p.m. with tickets costing $10 at the door. Those age 16 and under will be admitted free.