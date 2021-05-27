Cancel
Frederick, MD

20-50-100 Years Ago — May 27

By Susan Guynn
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 13 days ago

100 Years Ago

May 27, 1921

At the commencement exercises on June 6, sixteen students of the Thurmont High School will be given their graduation diplomas. A program of commencement events has been arranged, including the class play, presentation of “The Kingdom of Heart’s Content” by graduates to their friends, sermon to the graduates, commencement exercises and a banquet.

“Tubbie” Miller, of Frederick, is one of the heaviest hitters in the Blue Ridge League this season, according to figures compiled until May 20. Until that time, Miller was clubbing at .500 even, while Downey, who has been playing in the outfield recently, is another .500 hitter.

50 Years Ago

May 27, 1971

“Don’t we have some rights too?” This was the lament of two young girls who claim they and others in their group are being driven out of Baker Park by police hassling them. One officer said, “You’re right, it does seem like we’re discriminating against you, but did you know we sometimes receive as many as 50 complaints a day from city residents saying, ‘The hippies are blocking the sidewalks along Fleming Avenue,’ and remember checking out complaints is our job?” Apparently some city residents also have exerted pressure on the city fathers because now the police are ordered to keep a close watch on the “hippies in the park,” especially at night.

Three avid bicycle riders left Frederick early Monday morning for New York, where they are registered for the Great Eastern Bike Rally. The event was held in Frederick last year and attracted 500 cyclists from the eastern and central states. Rolly Atkinson, John Gray and Jimmy Masood, all of Frederick, decided that since they enjoyed last year’s meet so much, they would pedal the 375-mile route to the scene of GEAR ‘71 in New York State.

Washington dentist Dr. Morton O. Albert urged members of the local Kiwanis Club Tuesday “to seek opportunity, not security.” He told Kiwanians, “When you go to college campuses today, all you hear is ‘better red than dead.” He warned that unless America maintains military strength, communists will destroy the nation. “I wouldn’t trust them,” he said of communists, “as far as I could throw the Queen Mary.”

20 Years Ago

May 27, 2001

This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.

