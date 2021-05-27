Cancel
Presidential Election

Tom Nides, will likely be President Biden’s choice to be the Ambassador To Israel

By News Talk Florida
newstalkflorida.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden will reportedly name Tom Nides, a former State Department official, as the American ambassador to Israel, according to the Associated Press. The AP noted that filling the vacant position became a top priority following the eruption of violence between Israel and Hamas. The days-long conflict was the worst since 2014, and resulted in hundreds dead, including dozens of children.

www.newstalkflorida.com
